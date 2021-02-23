Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.