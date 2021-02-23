Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 67,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,739. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 858,669 shares of company stock worth $45,930,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

