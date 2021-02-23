Greenleaf Trust Buys 387 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

