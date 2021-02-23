Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

NYSE GRUB opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,241 shares of company stock worth $1,338,370 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.