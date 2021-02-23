Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells $773,381.18 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Harshman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 605,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $766.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Harmonic by 72.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

