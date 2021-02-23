Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.35 on Tuesday, reaching $234.60. The stock had a trading volume of 316,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,337. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

