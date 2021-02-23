Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of IR opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.