IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce sales of $27.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $99.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $100.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.57 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $121.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,154. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.