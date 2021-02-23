Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $317.04 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.64.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

