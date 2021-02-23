Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Geoffrey Crouse Sells 10,000 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NVTA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 7,658,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,596. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

