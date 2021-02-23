Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC.AX) (ASX:IBC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC.AX) (ASX:IBC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC.AX) Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

