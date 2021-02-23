iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,163. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $255.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

