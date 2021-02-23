iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.