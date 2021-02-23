JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of $33.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.08 billion. JD.com posted sales of $24.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $111.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.81 billion to $114.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.15 billion to $140.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,864,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,318. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

