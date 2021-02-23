John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

JBT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

JBT traded up $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

