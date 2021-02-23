Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,616.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 439.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $677,939.26 and approximately $4,616.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00512327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

