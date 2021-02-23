JustBet Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. JustBet has a market cap of $276,982.17 and approximately $371,369.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00457009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 154.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00490425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00071302 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.