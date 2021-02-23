KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.KBR also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

NYSE KBR opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.23.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

