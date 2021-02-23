Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $504,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,139,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

