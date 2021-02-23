Killam Apartment REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

