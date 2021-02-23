Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

