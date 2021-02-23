Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

