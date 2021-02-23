Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.