Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,550 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

