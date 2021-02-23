Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 172,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,160,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 179,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

