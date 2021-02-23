Lee-Lean Shu Sells 24,793 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 158,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,527. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 113,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

