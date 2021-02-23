Lido Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.8% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 196,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $123.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.