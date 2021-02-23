Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

