Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.35 on Friday. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -226.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

