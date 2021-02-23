Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

LMT opened at $340.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $424.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.