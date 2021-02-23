Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.88. 33,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $424.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

