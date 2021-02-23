Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.00467032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 147.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.89 or 0.00503133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072447 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

