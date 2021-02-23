Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $130,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $253.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

