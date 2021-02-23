Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $129,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $6.87 on Tuesday, reaching $161.41. 5,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

