Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.67, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.40-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,397,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

