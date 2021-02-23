Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Up 13.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price was up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 3,228,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,273,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

