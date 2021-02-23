ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.53

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.53 and last traded at $98.37, with a volume of 8476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.