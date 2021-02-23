Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.13. 12,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

