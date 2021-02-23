Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,342 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,165. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.