Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,115,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.33. 764,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

