Masonite International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 669 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,162% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

