Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 122.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $209.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average is $194.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

