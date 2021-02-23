Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. MINISO Group comprises about 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

