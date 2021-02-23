Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock remained flat at $$74.93 on Tuesday. 259,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,566. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

