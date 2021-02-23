Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,598 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.