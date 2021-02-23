Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

