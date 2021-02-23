Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,047 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.71.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

