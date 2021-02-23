Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,981.03.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,350.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,948.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

