Mizuho Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $63.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

