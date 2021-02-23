Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

